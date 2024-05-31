Three of family die in Mandi car crash

Mandi, May 30
Three persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling rolled down a gorge at Khandedhar under Balichowki tehsil of Mandi district today. The deceased were identified as Khalvahan gram panchayat pradhan Udhami Ram, his brother Tota Ram and his uncle Fagnu Ram.
Eyewitnesses said the trio was going to meet relatives at Ani in Kullu district, when the driver lost the control over the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge. The car was extensively damaged and Udhami’s body was found some distance from the vehicle. According to the police, local residents helped in retrieving the bodies and bringing these to the roadside. The bodies were later taken for post mortem.
Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said an investigation into the accident had been initiated. Immediate relief was extended to the bereaved families by the local administration. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur, who is an MLA from the region, expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
