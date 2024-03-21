Shimla: Three teachers caught helping students cheat

Shimla, March 20
Three teachers, including two from a private school and one from a government school, were caught helping students cheat in Class X examination in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district.
A flying squad headed by Rohru SDM Vijayvardhan inspected the examination centres of two private schools in Jangla, Gangtoli and Pujarli. They found that teachers in the exam centres were helping the students cheat.
The flying squad informed the higher authorities concerned and also recommended action against irregularities in three schools to the Secretary, Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamsala.
The Board has appointed government observers to conduct the examination at the centres.
