Three tractors involved in mining seized

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 28

Cracking the whip on illegal mining, the Paonta Sahib police seized three tractor-trailers involved in mining below Bangran bridge on the Giri river in Paonta Sahib last evening. DSP Bir Bahadur said the three tractor-trailers were carrying out mining below the Bangran bridge. The drivers did not have valid M-forms.

Despite being a leased area, drivers of a few tractors managed to flee the spot as soon as the police team arrived. These tractors were empty and did not carry any quarry material. People accompanying them on two-wheelers also fled, though they left behind some articles, which the police seized.

Bahadur said the tractors had been seized and their cases had been sent to the local court for further action. They belonged to local residents and were registered for agriculture use.

The Paonta Sahib police issued 326 challans under the Mining Act in 2021 while a penalty of Rs 16,43,000 was recovered in the same period.