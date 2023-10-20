Three UP residents held for supplying heroin to peddlers

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 19

Cracking down on the inter-state drug suppliers, the special team of the Solan police arrested three Uttar Pradesh residents for supplying heroin to the local drug peddlers in the last one week.

Additional SP Solan, Yogesh Rolta, informed that three Bulandshahr residents -Sonu (23), Udayveer (23) and Prem Chand (36) - were arrested from UP recently. They were key suppliers of heroin to the drug peddlers arrested in September.

They have been booked under section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for supplying heroin. Further probe was underway.

Prem Chand has emerged as the kingpin of the illicit trade. Another UP resident, Samir, who was arrested in September, was involved in money transaction as per the probe while all others were suppliers of the contraband.

On September 9, the police had arrested Satish from Badaun. His interrogation led to the arrest of Samir, who had been peddling drugs for the past several years.

The police achieved this breakthrough while tracing the linkages of a heroin peddling case after Harinder Manta (37) of Chirgaon in Shimla district was arrested on September 5.

