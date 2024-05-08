Three vehicles belonging to mining mafia seized

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 7

The Nalagarh police yesterday seized three vehicles, including an i10 car, a tipper and an excavator, used by mining mafia in the Saturday night abduction of a mining official who was taken to Punjab after crossing the inter-state border in the Dhabota area. The accused were still at large.

Confirming the seizure of vehicles, Nalagarh DSP Firoz Khan said two accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the police have added Section 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code after Assistant Mining Officer Satydev complained that the tipper seized by the mining team was driven to Punjab where he remained confined for nearly 45 minutes.

Satydev was in the tipper while it was being taken to police station. However, it was diverted to Punjab by the mining mafia.

He was let off at an isolated place on the highway after the Baddi police sought the intervention of their Punjab counterparts to know the whereabouts of Satydev.

A porous inter-state border in the Nalagarh area has been working to the advantage of the mining mafia from neighbouring Punjab, as they have little fear of law and do not hesitate even abducting officials on being stopped.

