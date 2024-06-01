Three vehicles gutted in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 31

Three vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in one of these in the Khaliyar ward under the Mandi Municipal Corporation last evening.

The blaze also threatened nearby buildings, but it was brought under control in time.

The damaged vehicles belonged to Bhikham Ram, Prashant Bahal and another individual. It is learnt that some unidentified person had set dry leaves on fire and the blaze later spread to the parked vehicles.

Eyewitnesses said fire engines could not reach the spot due to the narrow passage, necessitating the use of fire hydrants to control the blaze.Fireman Kishori Lal, who responded to the situation, said despite facing challenges in taking the fire engines to the spot, the blaze was controlled with fire hydrants in half-an-hour.

The police have initiated an investigation. — TNS

