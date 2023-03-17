Three youths killed as car plunges into gorge

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 16

Three youths were killed after the Hyundai i20 car (HP 12H 6577) they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Jangeshu village on the Kasauli-Parwanoo link road around 6.30 am today.

According to a preliminary police inquiry, the mishap occurred due to rash and negligent driving. The car was badly damaged due to the impact of the fall.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the bodies of the three youths were found in a gorge along the Jangeshu road this morning. They have been identified as Suraj Thakur and Shubham Thakur, both residents of Nalagarh, and Sangam, a resident of Kurukshetra.

The bodies were taken to the ESI Hospital, Parwanoo, for a post-mortem examination. The Kasauli SHO is probing the case.