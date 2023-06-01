Throwing debris into rivers to attract action

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 31

Construction waste and muck are being dumped into rivers in the Dharamsala region with impunity. People throw muck generated after levelling of their land and construction waste directly into the rivers in violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On a road to the Moli area of Dharamsala, a large quantity of muck has been dumped on the banks of the Manjhi and Charan rivers.

Suresh Chaudhary of Dharamsala says at some places, the dumped construction waste is so huge that it can change the course of the river in the event of flash floods. Private and government contractors are dumping construction waste into the rivers, he alleged.

Geologists have also warned the Kangra district administration against the dumping of muck into the rivers. Last year, dumping of construction waste and encroachments along a nullah in the Bhagsunag area had led to a flood-like situation. After flashfloods, the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation removed encroachments. Many people were fined for dumping waste into the local rivers.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal says the Pollution Control Board has been directed to take action against those dumping construction waste into rivers. A contractor was imposed a fine of Rs 13 lakh in one such case recently.

As per rules, the government has to allot a site to contractors for dumping waste or debris generated due to the construction of roads or other construction works. The contractors must lift all debris generated during to the construction of roads or any other activity and dump it at the allotted site.

The dumping of debris on hill slopes is banned, as it destroys the ecology of the area, leads of landslides and pollutes water resources. However, in many cases, the contractors throw it along the hillside.