Yellow warning: Thunderstorm, hail likely in nine districts of Himachal on February 3

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 30

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in nine districts, barring Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, on February 3 as an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood on February 3.

It has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in middle and high hills tomorrow (January 31) and a wet spell in the region from February 22 as an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from February 2.

About 140 roads, including 113 in Lahaul and Spiti, 14 in Chamba, nine in Shimla, five each in Kullu and Mandi and one in Sirmaur are still closed and 13 transformers and 45 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures and Keylong was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 10.2 degrees C while Bilapsur recorded a maximum day temperature of 22 degrees C.