Thural panchayat resolves not to give NOC for stone crushers

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 15

Batthan panchayat in Thural area of Kangra district has passed a resolution not to allow illegal mining in the Neugal river. The panchayat also resolved that in future it would not give any ‘no objection certificates’ (NOCs) for the installation of stone crushers and would not grant permission for leasing land for mining. Batthan has emerged as the first panchayat in the Palampur region to fight against illegal mining.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal, pradhan and up-pradhan of panchayat, said villagers had decided not to allow illegal mining in Neugal, a tributary of the Beas, passing through villages falling under their panchayat. They added that after flashfloods and sinking of hills along the Neugal river, the villagers had realised that illegal mining and environmental degradation were responsible for the disaster.

The panchayat also decided to constitute an eco club, which would keep a watch on illegal mining and educate local people about its ill-effects. They said that apart from landslides and flashfloods, unscientific mining had also resulted in deforestation.

Over 25,000 hectares have been affected by the illegal mining in Sullah and Jaisinghpur subdivisions of Kangra, resulting in drastic reshaping of the landscape. Illegal mining is also posing a serious threat to irrigation and drinking water supply schemes, local paths, village roads, bridges and cremation grounds.

The copies of the resolution were also sent to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.

Meanwhile, despite ban, there is no let up in illegal mining in the Neugal, near the Kaisiana temple and the Tamloh bridge in Sullah. On the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the government had imposed a complete ban on mining in the Neugal, which is a major source of drinking water in the region.

The government has already cancelled various lease permits for mining in the river. No new mining sites have been auctioned. Still, large-scale illegal mining is going on day and night, resulting in environmental degradation.

