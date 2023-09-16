 Thural panchayat resolves not to give NOC for stone crushers : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Thural panchayat resolves not to give NOC for stone crushers

Thural panchayat resolves not to give NOC for stone crushers

Thural panchayat resolves not to give NOC for stone crushers

Despite a ban, illegal mining goes on near Kaisiana temple, Sullah.



Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 15

Batthan panchayat in Thural area of Kangra district has passed a resolution not to allow illegal mining in the Neugal river. The panchayat also resolved that in future it would not give any ‘no objection certificates’ (NOCs) for the installation of stone crushers and would not grant permission for leasing land for mining. Batthan has emerged as the first panchayat in the Palampur region to fight against illegal mining.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal, pradhan and up-pradhan of panchayat, said villagers had decided not to allow illegal mining in Neugal, a tributary of the Beas, passing through villages falling under their panchayat. They added that after flashfloods and sinking of hills along the Neugal river, the villagers had realised that illegal mining and environmental degradation were responsible for the disaster.

25,000 hectares affected by illegal mining

  • Villagers of Batthan panchayat in Thural have decided not to allow illegal mining in the Neugal river that passes through the area.
  • After flashfloods and sinking of hills along the Neugal, the villagers have realised that illegal mining was responsible for the disaster
  • Over 25,000 hectares have been affected by illegal mining in Sullah and Jaisinghpur subdivisions of Kangra, resulting in drastic reshaping of the landscape

The panchayat also decided to constitute an eco club, which would keep a watch on illegal mining and educate local people about its ill-effects. They said that apart from landslides and flashfloods, unscientific mining had also resulted in deforestation.

Over 25,000 hectares have been affected by the illegal mining in Sullah and Jaisinghpur subdivisions of Kangra, resulting in drastic reshaping of the landscape. Illegal mining is also posing a serious threat to irrigation and drinking water supply schemes, local paths, village roads, bridges and cremation grounds.

The copies of the resolution were also sent to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.

Meanwhile, despite ban, there is no let up in illegal mining in the Neugal, near the Kaisiana temple and the Tamloh bridge in Sullah. On the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the government had imposed a complete ban on mining in the Neugal, which is a major source of drinking water in the region.

The government has already cancelled various lease permits for mining in the river. No new mining sites have been auctioned. Still, large-scale illegal mining is going on day and night, resulting in environmental degradation.

#Illegal Mining #Kangra #Palampur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

10
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says Supreme Court

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Four arrested with weapons, heroin

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Dera Bassi, Balongi reel under power outages

Defunct fountains in Chandigarh to spring back to life

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

MC holds rally on cleanliness

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

‘INDIA intact at national level’

World Ozone Day celebrated