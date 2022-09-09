Thursday to be 'hearing day' in Himachal HC

Our Correspondent

Shimla, September 8

Chief Justice AA Sayed has introduced a change in the order of cases and dedicated every Thursday as ‘hearing day’, to prioritise final hearing matters.

As per the new roaster issued by the High Court, regular hearing matters will be taken up on every Thursday. For the purpose, three Division Benches and five single Benches have been constituted.

The norm is to hear miscellaneous and fresh matters first and regular matters later on working court days. Often fresh matters take up the court’s time on usual working days, leaving less time for regular hearing matters.

