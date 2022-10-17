Tibetan activists protest in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, October 16
On the occasion of Communist Party of China’s 20th National Congress, the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) works today held a protest in Dharamsala today. The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) workers raised slogans against the Chinese government at Kachehri crossing in Dharamsala and organised a protest rally.
In press release issued here today, the TYC has reiterated its rejection of China’s illegal occupation of Tibet and said it condemned its “oppressive rule in Tibet over the last six decades”. The distinct Tibetan cultural identity continues to face unprecedented attack, especially under the dictatorship of President Xi Jinping through China’s forceful implementation of hardline policies.
