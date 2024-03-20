Tibetan House mourns demise of Lama Lobzang

Dharamsala, March 19
The ongoing seventh session (budget session) of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile passed an official resolution this morning to mourn the demise of Ven Lama Lobzang, a well-known Himalayan Buddhist master and staunch Tibet supporter, who dedicated his life-long service to humanitarian cause.
The members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile and 16th Kashag (Cabinet) observed a one-minute mourning after the proposal was presented by Tibetan Parliamentarian Geshe Ngawa Gangri, who also read a brief biography of the late Lama Lobzang during the session.
Ven Lama Lobzang, born in Leh, devoted most of his life to the welfare of others, including Tibetans, through the provision of medical care and other support. He also served several public offices and non-profit organisations in various capacities, including as a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.
