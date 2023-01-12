Dharamsala: Tibetan IT professionals discuss digital innovations

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 11

The Central Tibetan Administration convened its first-ever Tibetan IT professionals’ conference at the Administrative Training and Welfare Society Centre here.

Leader of the Tibetan government-in-exile Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) presided over the inaugural event of the conference. About 50 Tibetan IT professionals from all over the country participated in the conference. The meeting aimed at strategising the future of digitisation efforts, innovation and strengthening the technical expertise within the Tibetan community to achieve the digital transformation vision of the CTA by developing a network of Tibetan IT professionals to utilise available resources efficiently.

In his inaugural speech, Sikyong Penpa Tsering shared his vision for better collaboration within the Tibetan community through leveraging existing talent and resources from the community towards the common vision of successfully sustaining in exile until the resolution of the Sino-Tibet conflict. Remarking on the challenges of the dispersed Tibetan community against the rapid growth of modern technology, Sikyong implored the necessity to leverage the opportunities and prepare for the foreseeable challenges.

Digital future stands as a core visions of the CTA leadership, with multi-faceted approaches being piloted with various collaborating partners. The CTA organised the first digital strategy meeting in December 2022.

