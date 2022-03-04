Tibetan new year Losar celebrations begin

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 3

Losar, the Tibetan New year celebrations, started here today at the Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj. Tibetan new year Losar 2149, the year of water tiger festivities, would be observed from March 3 to 6.

Today the Dalai Lama temple was thrown open for general public and tourists. The temple that was a major tourist attraction in Dharamsala had been lying closed due to Corona pandemic for the past two years.

In the early morning on the First Day of Tibetan Losar, Central Tibetan Administration’s Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kalons, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering, parliamentarians and staff along with the monks of Namgyal Monastery gathered at Tsuglagkhang (the Dalai Lama temple) to celebrate the Tsetor, a ceremony that was practised since second Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama offered greeting to all Tibetans living inside Tibet and out in exile and urged them to keep compassion as a virtue. “I am hopeful that on this occasion, Losar will be pleasant, joyful and comfortable for us all, for those of us in exile, but most especially for our fellow Tibetans throughout the three provinces of the Land of Snows. As part of Tibetan tradition, we arrange Chemar (butter-roasted barley flour) and other offerings on the altar for Losar. We greet people with Losar Tashi Delek Good Luck for the New Year,” said the Dalai Lama

Losar marks the end of winter and start of spring season. The end of Losar festival after three days is considered as the first day of the New Year according to the Tibetan calendar. On this day the Tibetan exiles pay obeisance to their spiritual guru, the Dalai Lama.

On the first day of the New Year, the Tibetans avoid making any purchase or spending money. The behaviour is guided by the belief that if they spend on the first day, they would be under debt for the entire year.

Besides, every Tibetan grew in age by one year today. In Tibetan tradition, the first day of New Year is considered as a measure of increase in age rather than the birthday as per other tradition among other communities.

The major festivities and public celebrations for the festival would take place on March 5.