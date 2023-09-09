Tibetan president (Sikyong) Penpa Tsering stresses need for compact communities

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 8

Tibetan president (Sikyong) Penpa Tsering, on the last day of his four-day visit yesterday, stressed the need for having compact communities for Tibetan exiles living in Dharamsala. He said that a database should be maintained to facilitate the Central Tibet Administration’s (CTA) undertakings.

He spoke about the Kashag’s housing and land allotment project meant for providing land or houses in Tibetan settlements to accommodate those who had not been facilitated in Tibetan refugee settlements. He said that he was committed to seeing that all Tibetans have homes. He added that for sustenance of settlements, compact communities were the only way forward.

Sikyong visited the monasteries and Tibetan institutions in Dharamsala. He began his visit with a tour of Men Tsee Khang and its various departments and inaugurated newly renovated sites. He addressed the staff and students of the institutions.

He spoke on the geo-strategic significance of Tibet, importance of awareness of the historical status of Tibet, its language and religion, environmental significance, Sino-Tibet conflict, middle-way approach, and the sustenance of Tibetan settlements.

