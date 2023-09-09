Tibetan president (Sikyong) Penpa Tsering stresses need for compact communities

Dharamsala, September 8
Tibetan president (Sikyong) Penpa Tsering, on the last day of his four-day visit yesterday, stressed the need for having compact communities for Tibetan exiles living in Dharamsala. He said that a database should be maintained to facilitate the Central Tibet Administration’s (CTA) undertakings.
He spoke about the Kashag’s housing and land allotment project meant for providing land or houses in Tibetan settlements to accommodate those who had not been facilitated in Tibetan refugee settlements. He said that he was committed to seeing that all Tibetans have homes. He added that for sustenance of settlements, compact communities were the only way forward.
Sikyong visited the monasteries and Tibetan institutions in Dharamsala. He began his visit with a tour of Men Tsee Khang and its various departments and inaugurated newly renovated sites. He addressed the staff and students of the institutions.
He spoke on the geo-strategic significance of Tibet, importance of awareness of the historical status of Tibet, its language and religion, environmental significance, Sino-Tibet conflict, middle-way approach, and the sustenance of Tibetan settlements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...