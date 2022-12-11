Tibetans celebrate 33 years of Dalai Lama’s Nobel Peace Prize

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 10

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile today celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on the 14th Dalai Lama, which took place on December 10, 1989.

In a statement issued here, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile said Tibet also holds tremendous significance for the security of India. “Therefore, we appeal to India and its people to extend their support for the Tibetan cause more than ever. We would also like to extend our gratitude to all our supporters, including governments, organisations, individuals, and especially to India and its people.”

It said the 14th Dalai Lama was unsurpassed in his implementation of the view of dependent origination and the practice of non-violence, which he carries out in scrupulous compliance with the terms in which they were taught by the fourth of the perfect guide Buddhas. “And, this is the basis on which he leads the entire world on the path of non-violence.”