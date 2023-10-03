Tibetans-in-exile offer prayers for disaster victims in Shimla

ANI

Shimla, October 2

Tibetans-in-exile today offered special prayers for those who were killed in floods in Himachal Pradesh this year. The monks gathered in the Dorjeedak Buddhist monastery at Panthaghati in Shimla and offered special prayers.

According to Tibetan Buddhism, the 49th day after death is very important and they offer prayers for the souls of dead people, as according to their belief that the soul leaves the body and the area on this day.

Scores of Buddhist monks gathered in the monastery at Panthaghati, the high Llamas offered prayers for the peace and next birth of those who died in the natural disaster.

“Tibetan local society, Women Association and the Tibetan Youth Congress organised special prayers for those who lost their lives in natural disasters. We offer special prayers on the 49th Day of the death of an individual. We also offer prayers every week after death,” said Tsedup Yingyen, a Tibetan Buddhist monk.

