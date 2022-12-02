Tibetans offer prayers for Dalai Lama

Dharamsala, December 1
Tibetans offered prayers for the long life of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan Temple, in Dharamsala.
“Today, my Dharma brothers and sisters are offering a long-life ceremony on my behalf,” his Holiness announced, according to the Dalai Lama’s official website. “Arrangements have been made by Drepung Gomang Monastery and the Lhadhen Chotrul Monlam Chenmo Trust. I’ve made a point of bringing with me this photograph of the Chenrezig Wati Sangpo statue that stays in my residence,” he said.
