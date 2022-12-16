Tibetans protest against China in McLeodganj

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 15

Tibetan exiles today organized a protest in McLeodganj against Chinese intrusion attempts in Arunachal Pradesh. The Tibetan exiles held posters illustrating messages against China, demanding freedom for Tibet. They also raised slogans against China.

While talking to newsmen, the Tibetan exiles said that the Indian borders can only be safe if the Tibet was granted freedom. In the recent past the Tibetans exiles had demanded support of India in their struggle for freedom from China.

#arunachal pradesh #China #Dharamsala #McLeodganj