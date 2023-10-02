Tibetans protest against ‘excesses’ by China

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 1

Tibetan NGOs, including the Tibetan Youth Congress, National Democratic Party of Tibet and the Students for Free Tibet, today organised protests at McLeodganj against China on the 74th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

In a press note, these NGOs said they stood in solidarity with activists representing Tibet, East Turkestan, Hong Kong, Southern Mongolia, China and Taiwan as part of collective Global Day of Action protest against the 74th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

They said as the Chinese communist regime prepared to commemorate its 74th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, it is the day of grief for the occupied nations such as Tibet, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The protest is aimed at exposing the grave violations of international human rights law by the Chinese government. It serves as a platform to foster cross-movement solidarity in pursuit of freedom and substantial reforms in Tibet, East Turkestan, Hong Kong, Mongolia and China, the Tibetan NGOs said.

Assault on Tibetan identity

The Chinese policy of sinicization has resulted in a relentless assault on Tibetan national identity, particularly its language, religion and culture, protesters said

By forcibly detaching Tibetan children from their families and heritage and placing them in state-run boarding schools, the Chinese authorities employ one of the most abhorrent tools of colonisation, they say

#China #Congress #Dharamsala #McLeodganj