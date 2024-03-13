Paonta Sahib: Tibetans protest ‘atrocities’ by China

Nahan, March 12
Women took out a protest rally against China on the 65th anniversary of the National Women’s Uprising Day at Paonta Sahib today. They raised slogans against China for “committing” atrocities on Tibetans. Later, the protesters staged a demonstration outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office.
The protesters said March 12 was an important day for the Tibetan women as they protested the forced occupation of Tibet by China. “Hundreds of women lost their lives in atrocities against them by Chinese soldiers,” the women added.
They said the people of Tibet were struggling for the independence of Tibet despite living in different countries. “They are seeking help from all countries and communities in the world, including India, to stop the repressive policies of China. Even today, the struggle for the protection of human rights, peace and freedom continues in Tibet,” the protesting women said.
During the protest, members of the Tibetan Settlement Paonta Sahib, Bhuppur and Puruwala unit participated in the rally.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...