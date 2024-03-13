Paonta Sahib: Tibetans protest ‘atrocities’ by China

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 12

Women took out a protest rally against China on the 65th anniversary of the National Women’s Uprising Day at Paonta Sahib today. They raised slogans against China for “committing” atrocities on Tibetans. Later, the protesters staged a demonstration outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office.

The protesters said March 12 was an important day for the Tibetan women as they protested the forced occupation of Tibet by China. “Hundreds of women lost their lives in atrocities against them by Chinese soldiers,” the women added.

They said the people of Tibet were struggling for the independence of Tibet despite living in different countries. “They are seeking help from all countries and communities in the world, including India, to stop the repressive policies of China. Even today, the struggle for the protection of human rights, peace and freedom continues in Tibet,” the protesting women said.

During the protest, members of the Tibetan Settlement Paonta Sahib, Bhuppur and Puruwala unit participated in the rally.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Nahan #Paonta Sahib