Tibetans seek release of 11th Panchen Lama

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 25

The Tibetans-in-exile today marked the 34th birth anniversary of one of Tibet’s important religious leaders, the 11th Panchen Lama, who allegedly has been in Chinese custody for over 27 years.

Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo, also known as Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, was born in Lhari, Nagchu, Tibet on April 25, 1989. On May 14, 1995, the Dalai Lama proclaimed six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th reincarnation of the late Panchen Lama.

Beijing officials were furious about the disruption of their plans to control the selection process. On May 17, 1995, just three days after the Dalai Lama’s announcement, the child and his family reported went missing, making the then six-year-old Panchen Lama the youngest political prisoner in the world.

Panchen Lamas are considered one of the most revered religious leaders in Tibet, sharing a special spiritual relationship with Dalai Lamas that is often compared to the ‘Sun and the Moon’ in the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual firmament. These two preeminent lamas’ lineages have not only contributed a great deal to the spiritual and physical well-being of Tibetans, but have also made significant contributions to social, economic, cultural and political life for the Tibetan people.

“The Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) of the Central Tibetan Administration extends heartfelt prayers for the well-being of the 11th Panchen Lama on his 34th birthday,” said Karma Choeying, DIIR secretary.

“Also, we would like to thank governments, parliaments, NGOs, the UN human rights bodies and mechanisms, Buddhists and individuals all over the world for sharing the collective grief and concern over the long-term disappearance of the Panchen Lama, for continuously pressing the PRC government to uphold its constitutional guarantees and international obligations and for urging it to immediately release the leader and his family,” said Choeying.