Ticket denied, Jawali BJP MLA may contest as Independent

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, October 19

A rebellion started in the neighbouring Jawali Assembly constituency just after the BJP released the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections this morning. The BJP has announced social activist Sanjay Guleria as its candidate from Jawali.

A large number of BJP workers assembled at the residence of MLA Arjun Thakur at his native Chalwara village in Jawali and expressed resentment against the denial of party ticket to him. They appealed to him to contest the elections as an independent candidate. The office-bearers of the Jawali BJP unit also announced to resign en masse from party posts.

BJP workers and Arjun’s supporters raised slogans in his favour. They urged the party leadership to reconsider its decision and give ticket to Arjun.

Arjun, while talking to mediapersons, said that he did not know why the party had denied him ticket. He added that he had fulfilled all his promises of development in the Jawali constituency.

According to sources, Arjun may file his nomination papers on October 21 and start campaigning on development issues. He would take the blessings of the voters in the constituency and also pay obeisance at the Mata Mansa Temple before starting the campaign. He, however, did not reply to a question whether he would fight elections as an Independent candidate and said he would take a decision shortly.