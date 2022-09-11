Ticket war erupts between followers of Pratibha, Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 10

Congress leaders have become restless about getting the party ticket to contest the Assembly elections from their respective constituencies in Mandi district. Among the aspirants, some are staunch supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh, while some are former president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s loyalists. Sources said these aspirants were expecting from their respective patrons that they would plead their case with the party high command effectively to get them the ticket.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Umang Singhar, a member of the Congress screening committee, said a majority of ticket aspirants from all 10 constituencies of Mandi met him today to express their point of view and plead their case to seek the ticket. He said more than one have applied for the ticket in almost all constituences of Mandi.

To allocate party ticket in Mandi is an uphill task for the Congress high command as Pratibha and Sukhu will make every possible effort to seek ticket for their loyalists, said the sources.

From Sadar constituency, Champa Thakur, the daughter of Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur is eyeing the party ticket. Champa is Pratibha Singh’s supporter. However, speculation is rife that BJP MLA Anil Sharma from Mandi Sadar may join the Congress any time, who may put Champa Thakur in a quandary.

From Seraj, the home constituency of CM Jai Ram Thakur, 16 persons have applied for the Congress ticket. Chet Ram Thakur, who had lost the election twice from Seraj, is a staunch supporter of Pratibha, while Vijay Pal Singh and Jagdisih Reddy are Sukhu’s supporters.

Similarly, in Sarkaghat constituency, Pawan Thakur, who had lost the last Assembly election to the BJP candidate, is a Sukhu loyalist, while senior Congress leader Rangila Ram Rao and youth leader Yadupati Thakur are Pratibha’s supporters.

In Balh, former Minister Prakash Chaudhari is Pratibha’s supporter while Suman Chaudhari is Sukhu’s supporter. The situation is similar in other Assembly constituencies of Mandi district.