TIFR admission for Mandi lad

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 15

Abhay Bhardwaj of Jogindernagar in Mandi district has been selected for admission to integrated MSc-PhD at the premier Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai.

Only 18 students have been selected for the course from all over the country. Abhay Bhardwaj has been selected for research in nuclear and atomic physics.

Abhay’s father Kushal Bhardwaj said, “My son has done BSc Physics (Honours) from Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College.”