Tiger Hill triumph: Marking 25 years of valour and sacrifice

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 3

As the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the victory at Tiger Hill, Kargil war hero Brig Khushal Thakur (retd) vividly recounts the harrowing events that unfolded during the historic conflict.

Talking to The Tribune, Thakur said in the summer of 1999, the Army found itself embroiled in one of its most challenging conflicts at Kargil.

The enemy had entrenched itself, posing a grave threat to the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway.

Brig Khushal Thakur (retd)

Brigadier Thakur, then commanding 18 Grenadiers, along with 2 Rajputana Rifles, undertook the monumental task of reclaiming Tololing, a crucial position that was fiercely defended by the enemy.

Brigadier Thakur said, “The battle, fought under extreme conditions with minimal preparation for high-altitude warfare, saw unparalleled bravery from Indian soldiers. Despite heavy losses, including the sacrifice of officers like Lt Col R Vishwanathan and Maj Rajesh Adhikari, the capture of Tololing provided crucial lessons and bolstered the resolve of the Indian forces.”

“Following the success at Tololing, attention turned to Tiger Hill, towering at 17,500 ft and strategically overlooking the vital Srinagar-Leh highway. The enemy’s stronghold on Tiger Hill posed a significant threat, necessitating a meticulous and thorough planning. Intelligence indicated fortified enemy positions, making the assault a daunting task amidst the challenging weather and treacherous terrain,” he recounted.

“On June 26, 1999, preparations culminated in a strategic operations conference, setting the stage for a multi-directional assault on Tiger Hill. Lt Balwan Singh and his Ghatak Platoon played a pivotal role in establishing an initial foothold, paving the way for subsequent manoeuvres by Maj PJ Mijar’s C Company and Captain Sachin’s D Company. The assault, commencing on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, encountered fierce resistance but persisted with unwavering determination,” he said.

“The subsequent days saw intense fighting as soldiers like Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav and Captain Nimbalkar displayed exceptional valour, despite sustaining injuries. The bravery of these soldiers, coupled with reinforcements from 8 Sikh Regiment under Brigadier Bajwa’s orders, turned the tide. By July 8, 1999, Tiger Hill was secured, and the Tricolour soared high, marking a pivotal moment in the Kargil conflict,” he added.

“The victory, however, came at a great cost. Nine soldiers laid down their lives, and many others sustained injuries. The bravery and resilience of 18 Grenadiers were recognised with numerous gallantry awards, including the prestigious Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The unit was also honoured with Theatre and Battle Honours, underscoring their indomitable spirit and dedication to the nation,” he noted.

Brigadier Thakur expressed pride and humility in having commanded such brave soldiers, and acknowledged the profound impact of their service to the nation.

Earlier, wreaths were laid by Capt Yogendra Yadav, PVC; Brig Khushal Thakur, YSM; Brig NL Poonia, SM; and Brig Rajwant Singh, SM, at the National War Memorial, Delhi, to honour the exceptional bravery, outstanding professionalism and spirit of patriotism of the bravehearts of 18 Grenadiers who captured Tiger Hill. Hundreds of Veer Naris and family members were present during the ceremony.

