Tiger Hill victory a turning point at Kargil, says war hero

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 25

Kargil War hero Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd), who reached Kargil to celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow (July 26), recalled the memories of the Kargil war. He hails from Mandi district.

Talking to The Tribune on phone, he said, “I revisit and recollect the memories of the Kargil war. I am filled with nostalgia and pride to think of all courageous men who fought with utmost earnestness and nationalism to bring glory not only to themselves but their paltans.”

“As the Commanding Officer of the 18 Grenadiers, I had seen the professionalism of my men in the counter insurgency operations in the valley from where we were ordered to move to Kargil almost overnight,” he recalled.

“What looked like infiltration on paper turned out to be a full-scale war from the enemy side. The 18 Grenadiers and 2 RAJRIF were assigned to capture Tololing. Despite strategic and logistic challenges, our men roared and marched ahead like lions taking control of Tololing on June 12/13, 1999,” he said.

“In this battle, I lost two of my brave officers, Lt Col Vishwanathan VrC(P) and Maj Rajesh Adhikari, MVC (P) along with two JCOs and 21 other ranks,” he added.

“Seeing the ferocity of the Grenadiers, Gen Mahinder Puri, then GOC of 8 Mountain Division, tasked 18 Grenadiers and 8 Sikh to recapture Tiger Hill, which was later hailed as the mother of all battles,” he said.

“Captain Sachin Nimbalkar led his company from the front and Lt Balwan Singh’s Ghatak (commando) platoon comprising Hav Madan and Grndr Yogender Yadav, carried out the assault along with the brave turbaned soldiers of 8 Sikh. On July 4, 1999, the Tricolour flew atop Tiger Hill. This victory turned out to be a turning point in Kargil war,” he asserted.

“For their tenacity and unparalleled valour in the battlefield 18 Grenadiers was awarded 52 gallantry awards which included 1 Param Veer Chakra, 2 Maha Veer Chakra, 6 Veer Chakra, 1 Yudh Seva Medal, 16 Sena Medal and many others. The unit was awarded Theatre Honour Kargil, Battle Honour (Tiger Hill & Tololing) by the President of India and Unit Citation by the then Chief of Army Staff General Ved Prakash Malik,” said Thakur.

#Kargil #Mandi