Tight security in Hamirpur centres

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 7

The counting of votes for all five Assembly constituencies (Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Bhoranj, Nadaun and Barsar) in the district will be done amid tight security tomorrow, said Debashweta Banik, DC, here today.

She said that no unauthorised person would be allowed within a 100-metre radius of the counting centres. She added that only micro observers, counting agents, counting supervisors and assistant supervisors and employees on duty would be allowed entry into the restricted area. All arrangements had been made for the regular broadcast of counting information.

She said a media centre would be set up near every counting station. The Election Commission of India had made other arrangements for the announcement of counting trends. She added that the results would also be available on the website results.eci.gov.in and the voter help line application would also be undated with the election results.

The DC said all efforts would be made for the fast release of trends and results of all five seats.