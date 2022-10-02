Timber trail ropeway likely to open soon

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 1

A five-member expert committee will soon recommend the opening of the Timber Trail Resort (TTR) ropeway following a safety audit done by the IIT-Roorkee.

In the absence of any punitive action like a monetary penalty, the confidence of tourists will be difficult to restore. Many tourists are now sceptical to take a ride on ropeways. It remains to be seen what step the state government will take to address their concern after the expert committee submits its report to the government in the coming days.

What IIT team says The IIT-Roorkee, in its safety audit, has certified that the ropeway is stable and can be opened to the public. Following its certification, a recommendation will soon be sent to the state government to open the ropeway. BP Sharma, Expert Committee Chief

The June 20 incident has been termed a breakdown and not an accident as there was a breakage in the drive where no one was killed or injured, confirmed the expert committee, which examined various technical aspects of the incident.

BP Sharma, chairman of the committee-cum-Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Ropeways, talking to The Tribune, said, “A ropeway operates on mechanical and electrical components and any breakdown of any part can’t be termed an accident. The cable car was not only intact but also attached to the rope, which was further attached to the pulley, and it caused no threat to passengers. No one suffered any injury.” An inspection was conducted by the committee on September 17 after the resort management adopted the requisite technical modifications pertaining to safety.

“JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, designed the new shaft as the resort management was directed to rope in a reputed institute. Other inadequacies, which were pointed out by the committee, have also been rectified,” said Sharma.

“The IIT-Roorkee in its safety audit has certified that the ropeway is stable and can be opened to the public. Following its certification, a recommendation will soon be sent to the state government to open the ropeway,” said Sharma.