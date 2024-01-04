Timely removal of garbage needed

Cattle are attracted to the garbage that’s not cleared on time at several places on the Bhattakuffar-Mehli stretch in Shimla. The cattle rummage through the garbage and spread it around. These cattle then roam on the road, posing a big risk to commuters. The authorities concerned should take note. Vinod, Bhattakuffar

Doctors on vacation

half of the doctors have proceeded on winter vacation at the IGMC. This is causing problems to patients. Most people come to the IGMC as there are not enough doctors in Civil Hospitals. Where will the patients go if they don’t find doctors even at the IGMC? Ritu, Chopal

Bus stop being used as parking space

The bus stop at Vikasnagar in Shimla is being used as parking space by four-wheelers. This causes traffic problems in this area. The police should not let this space be used for parking. Nishant, Kasumpti

