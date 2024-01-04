Timely removal of garbage needed

Cattle are attracted to the garbage that’s not cleared on time at several places on the Bhattakuffar-Mehli stretch in Shimla. The cattle rummage through the garbage and spread it around. These cattle then roam on the road, posing a big risk to commuters. The authorities concerned should take note. Vinod, Bhattakuffar
Doctors on vacation
half of the doctors have proceeded on winter vacation at the IGMC. This is causing problems to patients. Most people come to the IGMC as there are not enough doctors in Civil Hospitals. Where will the patients go if they don’t find doctors even at the IGMC? Ritu, Chopal
Bus stop being used as parking space
The bus stop at Vikasnagar in Shimla is being used as parking space by four-wheelers. This causes traffic problems in this area. The police should not let this space be used for parking. Nishant, Kasumpti
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...