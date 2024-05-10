Tiny readers enjoy Nahan book fair

Solan, May 9
The annual book fair of Arihant International School, Nahan, concluded last evening. The fair was held in a bid to promote literacy and ignite a passion for reading among students.
The event attracted avid readers and literary enthusiasts, who were treated to a diverse selection of books spanning genres and topics.
From classic literature to contemporary bestsellers, the fair catered to the varied interests and preferences of schoolchildren.
The principal of the school said, “Books have the power to transport us to different worlds, expand our horizons, and foster empathy. By hosting such events, we hope to instil a lifelong love for reading in our students.”
