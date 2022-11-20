To assess its performance, BJP poll committee to meet today

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 19

The BJP Election Management Committee will meet tomorrow to assess the party’s performance in the elections, polling for which took place on November 12.

Rebels in touch We are hoping to do well and most BJP rebels, some in a winning position, are in touch with us. Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister Relies on women voters Though price rise and unemployment were issues, 4% higher women voter turnout could tilt the scales in BJP’s favour.

The meeting, to be attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, election in-charge Mangal Pandey and others, will be held at Parwanoo.

Having got a feedback from various quarters, the top leaders will evaluate the party’s performance in the poll.

“We are hoping to do well and most BJP rebels, some of whom are in a winning position, are in touch with us,” said the CM. Almost all candidates have met Thakur at his official residence “Oakover” with the expected outcome from the segment over the last few days.

“The candidates have been meeting me individually, some with booth wise details of the votes polled. We hope to reap rich dividends from the development undertaken by the double-engine BJP regime,” he said. He, however, admitted that at some places, the rebels could make a dent into the party vote bank.

The rebels being keenly watched by both BJP and Congress include KL Thakur (Nalagarh), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Jagjivan Pal (Sullah), Indu Verma (Theog), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and Gangu Ram Musafir (Pachhad).

The BJP has been undertaking the assessment of the poll situation and area-wise issues on a daily basis during the entire election period. It is felt that it is the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), promised by the Congress, which has hit the BJP the most. Though it is felt that price rise and unemployment were poll issues, the 4 per cent higher women voter turnout could tilt the scales in favour of the BJP.

Congress leaders too are exuding confidence and claiming that they will form the government. “The writing on the wall is clear. People have voted the BJP out of power as all sections of people, including employees, women, the youth, farmers and fruit growers, have supported us,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

However, what is worrying the ruling BJP is the dent that the rebels have made into the party vote bank. “Though we will form the government, had it not been for more than a dozen rebels, including six formidable ones, the BJP would have come to power with a thumping majority,” said a minister..