 To avert conflict with humans, Project Elephant takes off in Sirmaur district : The Tribune India

Elephants foray into Sirmaur district from neighbouring Uttarakhand.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 24

To protect elephants coming to Col Sher Jung National Park at Simbalbara in Paonta Sahib and the forest areas of Nahan from neighbouring Uttarakhand, the Forest Department has kick-started the Project Elephant.

The Sirmaur Forest Department had recently received Rs 39.22 lakh as the first installment under the project. The fund, sanctioned as part of the assistance to states by the Centre, will enable the Sirmaur Forest Department to undertake measures to protect elephants. Since the arrival of elephants in the area is a recent phenomenon, cases of conflict between humans and elephants are beginning to come to light.

The state government will contribute 50 per cent of the funds to the project. This is the first such project in the state being undertaken to protect elephants.

“The Centre has sanctioned Rs 39.22 lakh to protect these animals as part of the project,” says Nahan Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saurabh Jakhar. He adds, “Two ranges of Nahan forest division (Nahan and Kolar) are vulnerable to such conflicts due to the migration of elephants from nearby Uttarakhand forests. Elephants have damaged village farmland. To tackle this conflict, the local youth can be engaged in driving back these animals into forests with the help of anti-depredation teams.”

Anti-depredation squads are being formed in Nahan (for Kolar and Nahan ranges) and the Paonta Sahib range to handle the key aspect. Infrastructure, including three watch towers, which will help in keeping a watch on the animals, are being set up.

Since the foray of elephants is a recent phenomenon, public cooperation is being sought to mitigate human-elephant conflicts by engaging “Gaj Mitras”. Awareness is being created among the locals, who are being sensitised about the behaviour of the elephants to avoid conflicts.

A solar power fencing will also be built along the Bata Mandi area, which is the main entry point for the elephants from Uttarakhand. Besides installing camera traps and night vision devices, a mobile phone application will also be developed to track the movement of elephants.

Other measures like digging trenches can also help avert such conflicts. “As elephants raid agricultural fields, the creation of trenches will help address the problem,” says the DFO.

A herd of wild elephants recently attacked an elderly woman, who had gone to collect firewood from a forest at Kolar. Training officials and field staff in elephant management techniques can help in expert handling of such conflicts.

Key measures being taken

  • Anti-depredation teams are being formed in Nahan and Paonta Sahib to tackle human-elephant conflict
  • Solar power fencing to be constructed along the Bata Mandi area, the main entry point for elephants
  • A mobile phone application to be developed to track elephant movement
  • Public cooperation is being sought to mitigate human-elephant conflict by engaging "Gaj Mitras"
  • Awareness is being created among locals about the behaviour of elephants to avoid conflicts

