To avoid fighting poll, Jai Ram got Kangana Mandi ticket: CM

Mandi, May 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today said that BJP candidate for the Mandi parliamentary seat Kangana Ranaut had become a Bollywood superstar by working hard, which was good, but she did not support Himachal Pradesh at the time of the rain disaster. Sukhu campaigned for Congress candidate for the Mandi seat Vikramaditya Singh in the Karsog Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He said, “Jai Ram Thakur got ticket for Kangana to avoid contesting elections against Vikramaditya Singh. He knew that Vikramaditya will win the elections, so he let someone else have the ticket. Vikramaditya Singh is a good person, he knows the pain and sufferings of people, as he lives among them. As PWD Minister, he has done unprecedented work at the time of the disaster in Himachal Pradesh.”

He claimed, “Jai Ram Thakur after becoming Chief Minister remained asleep for five years . When the public rejected him through votes, he tried to grab power using money. During the Budget session, the BJP bought six Congress MLAs. They were ferried in a helicopter form Shimla to Chandigarh, Panchkula, Gurugram and Delhi. Jai Ram was so keen to occupy the chair and become Chief Minister and he thought that he would take oath at 7 in the morning even before the Budget was passed,” Sukhu alleged.

The Chief Minister said that “Jai Ram is saying that the state government will not survive. But our government has been saved only by the blessings of the God. The Congress government will work in public interest for complete five years. The MLAs, who were bought by the BJP, had black coats stitched, but they did not know that the Assembly Speaker is a law graduate and knows the legal intricacies very well.”

Sukhu said that “the people of Karsog should teach a lesson to those who tried to take over the government on the basis of money power. The BJP has stolen one Rajya Sabha seat from Congress, now the people of the state will answer them by making Congress win 4 Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats.

