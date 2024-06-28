To benefit locals, Great Himalayan National Park plans eco-tourism promotion

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 27

The Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP) authorities in Kullu are deliberating on strategies to promote eco-tourism as a means to both support local communities and conserve the pristine natural environment of the region.

Culinary activities “We are exploring ways to involve local communities in tourism-related activities such as homestays, handicrafts, and culinary experiences,” says a conservation officer involved in planning process.

“By engaging locals as hosts and guides, we aim to create economic opportunities that are aligned with conservation goals,” he adds.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayan ranges, the GHNP is renowned for its rich biodiversity and scenic landscapes, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers from around the world.

Recognising the dual objectives of fostering sustainable tourism while safeguarding the delicate ecosystem, officials have initiated discussions on implementing eco-friendly tourism practices within the park and its periphery. This initiative aims at striking a balance between economic development for local communities and preservation of natural habitats and wildlife.

“Promoting eco-tourism in the Great Himalayan National Park presents a unique opportunity to harness the potential of tourism while ensuring the long-term conservation of our biodiversity,” says Sandeep Sharma, Director-cum-Conservator from the GHNP administration.

Moreover, educational programmes and workshops on biodiversity conservation and sustainable tourism practices are being considered to raise awareness among visitors and residents alike. These initiatives are envisioned to cultivate a sense of responsibility towards environmental stewardship and promote practices that minimise carbon footprint and waste generation.

The GHNP authorities are also collaborating with environmental organisations, tourism experts and local stakeholders to develop a comprehensive eco-tourism framework. This collaborative approach seeks to integrate diverse perspectives and expertise while ensuring that tourism activities adhere to strict ecological guidelines.

By promoting eco-tourism as a cornerstone of their strategy, authorities aim to not only enhance visitor experiences but also to safeguard the natural heritage of the Great Himalayan National Park for future generations. The eco-tourism initiatives are poised to position the GHNP as a model for sustainable tourism in the Himalayan region, demonstrating that economic prosperity and environmental conservation can go hand in hand when managed thoughtfully and responsibly.

#Environment #Kullu #Mandi