 To conserve water, 1 lakh ban oak seeds dibbled in Solan : The Tribune India

To conserve water, 1 lakh ban oak seeds dibbled in Solan

To conserve water, 1 lakh ban oak seeds dibbled in Solan

Officials of the Solan forest division dibble seeds of ban oak tree.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 21

The Solan forest division has dibbled over one lakh seeds of ban oak (quercus leucotrichophora) in the forests of Chail, Shilli, Chabal and Johar Ji in the recent weeks. The step aims at conserving water and providing fodder to animals.

Five sites measuring one hectare were chosen in the division where a staff of eight to 10 persons was engaged in the activity. “Ban oak is considered one of the most useful Himalayan trees. Its wood has a high calorific value due to which it finds use as firewood. Its leaves are used as fodder for cattle and those rearing animals often depend on this tree. It is also considered an apt species for soil and water conservation,” said Kunal Angrish, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Solan.

The roots of Ban oak pierce deep into the ground till they reach water. This water is stored in the tree trunk which helps in its conservation.

The seeds were collected by the department staff in December-January and kept mixed with soil in jute bags. “The seeds need to be kept away from sunlight for three-four months to break their dormancy and induce germination. Around April this year, the seeds were checked again and then dibbled in selected areas,” Angrish added.

The department chose fenced areas for the purpose so that the germinating seedlings were protected against grazing. Though the Forest Department undertakes routine plantation in the monsoon, this additional activity will further help in the conservation of forests.

“The department has been trying to introduce ban oak on the fringes and in pine forest gaps that dominate the Solan forest division. The dibbled areas will be conserved and monitored. If found successful, dibbling will be undertaken in more areas in the future,” said Angrish.

Among most useful Himalayan trees

  • Ban oak is considered one of the most useful Himalayan trees; its wood has a high calorific value due to which it finds use as firewood
  • Its leaves are used as fodder for cattle and those rearing animals often depend on this tree
  • It is also considered an apt species for soil and water conservation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

2
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

3
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

4
Delhi

Ordinance row: As Nitish Kumar extends support, Delhi CM Kejriwal says defeating bill in Rajya Sabha will be semi-final for 2024 polls

5
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

7
Punjab

Pearl Group scam: Punjab govt shifts investigation to Vigilance Bureau

8
Nation

No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

9
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

10
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

G20 summit to begin in Srinagar amid tight security

G20 summit to begin in Srinagar amid tight security

UN will remain a ‘talk shop’ without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...

2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali

2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali

Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...

India, UK review FTA progress

India, UK review FTA progress


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

2 brothers held with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in Tarn Taran

Confrontation outside church; youths hurt, vehicles vandalised

Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

Rs 2 cr compensation for next of kin of govt employee killed in mishap

Delhi Police launch campaign on child safety

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Grad’s gesture gets praise

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon