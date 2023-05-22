To conserve water, 1 lakh ban oak seeds dibbled in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 21

The Solan forest division has dibbled over one lakh seeds of ban oak (quercus leucotrichophora) in the forests of Chail, Shilli, Chabal and Johar Ji in the recent weeks. The step aims at conserving water and providing fodder to animals.

Five sites measuring one hectare were chosen in the division where a staff of eight to 10 persons was engaged in the activity. “Ban oak is considered one of the most useful Himalayan trees. Its wood has a high calorific value due to which it finds use as firewood. Its leaves are used as fodder for cattle and those rearing animals often depend on this tree. It is also considered an apt species for soil and water conservation,” said Kunal Angrish, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Solan.

The roots of Ban oak pierce deep into the ground till they reach water. This water is stored in the tree trunk which helps in its conservation.

The seeds were collected by the department staff in December-January and kept mixed with soil in jute bags. “The seeds need to be kept away from sunlight for three-four months to break their dormancy and induce germination. Around April this year, the seeds were checked again and then dibbled in selected areas,” Angrish added.

The department chose fenced areas for the purpose so that the germinating seedlings were protected against grazing. Though the Forest Department undertakes routine plantation in the monsoon, this additional activity will further help in the conservation of forests.

“The department has been trying to introduce ban oak on the fringes and in pine forest gaps that dominate the Solan forest division. The dibbled areas will be conserved and monitored. If found successful, dibbling will be undertaken in more areas in the future,” said Angrish.

