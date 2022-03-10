To contest poll in Virbhadra's name: HPCC

Chamba, March 9
The Congress would contest the Assembly elections, scheduled later this year, on the strength of its organisation and in the name of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore stated this while addressing a press conference here today.
“We have won the recent parliamentary and Assembly byelections. Similarly, we will win the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll, besides Assembly elections,” he claimed.
Rathore slammed the ruling BJP government on current issues, like unearthing of illegal liquor and explosive factories, corruption and rising unemployment. He said the incidents of violence against women and rape had increased.
He confronted the Jai Ram government on the issue of corruption as some big leaders were reportedly involved in it. —
