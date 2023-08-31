To ease congestion, work on new Baddi road begins

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 30

In a bid to ease traffic congestion on roads leading to Baddi, a new road would be constructed from Sheetalpur in Baddi to Nava Nagar in the neighbouring Haryana.

The road will benefit the commuters travelling from Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab towards the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area.

The traffic congestion has increased manifold on the arterial roads leading to Baddi from the neighbouring areas after the key Balad bridge was damaged in the rains.

Ramkumar Chawdhary, Doon MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), kick-started the work to construct the Sheetalpur-Baddi road today in the presence of MLA Kalka Pradeep Chawdhary.

Chawdhary said, “This road will be laid within a week. It will provide a shorter route to the commuters from Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab. The work to lay this road has begun on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had spoken to the Haryana government to facilitate this inter-state work.”

The work to construct a Bailey bridge parallel to the damaged Balad bridge is likely to begin soon. Since Balad bridge is lifeline of this industrial area, the new bridge will facilitate the residents and those commuting to the area on a daily basis for work.

Keen to ensure early restoration of the damaged roads in the Baddi area, Chawdhary directed the officials of the PWD to speed up restoration works.

“Process to call tenders for the construction of the Marrawala-Barotiwala and Gorakhpur-Shahpur road has also begun and work to construct a bridge at Marrawala has also begun. All these works will ease movement of traffic on the Pinjore-Baddi highway.” The two roads will provide an arterial route to reach Baddi while easing the traffic congestion and facilitating the industry.

As much as 90 per cent of the state’s industry is housed in this industrial belt and it chiefly comprises pharmaceutical units which cater to the medicine supply nationally.

