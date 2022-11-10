To ensure peaceful polling, security up in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 9

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri today said adequate arrangements had been made to maintain the law and order situation on the polling day i.e. Saturday in the district for the peaceful conduct of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the media here, the SP said there were 1,190 polling booths in the district, which were identified as critical, vulnerable and ordinary. As many as 2,600 police personnel and Home Guard jawans are on election duty besides seven companies of the CAPF.

“To keep tabs on anti-social elements, nakas have been laid at seven spots in Mandi district. After the implementation of the model code of conduct, the police have registered 64 cases under the Excise Act and seized 14,000 litres of illicit liquor. Apart from this, the police have registered 22 cases under NDPS Act and seized 14-kg charas,” the SP added.

He further said to conduct a peaceful and fair election, the police were on a high alert in the district.