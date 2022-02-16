To ensure smooth session, all-party meeting soon

Shimla, February 15
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar today said he would hold an all-party meeting to seek cooperation of all political parties to ensure smooth conduct of the budget session commencing from February 23.
Addressing mediapersons here today, the Speaker revealed that 16 sittings would be held during the budget session. The session will commence on February 23.
“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 4,” said Parmar. He added there was enthusiasm among the MLAs and they had filed 490 starred and 202 unstarred questions so far.
Parmar said the MLAs had sought reply from the government on the issues like new pension scheme for employees, bad road condition, vacancies in the educational and health institutions in their constituencies, rising crime and drug addiction among youth. This will be the 14th session of the 13th Vidhan Sabha.—
