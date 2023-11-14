To generate revenue, ecotourism societies to run forest rest houses

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 13

Aimed at generating revenue and popularizing eco-tourism sites located in the most pristine locations, 75 rest houses and inspection huts of the Forest Department will be operated by ecotourism societies.

The Forest Department, which has 450 rest houses and inspection houses across the state, proposes to enhance the number of the rest houses which will be handed over to ecotourism societies for being run. “We are planning to increase the number of such rest houses to 100 so that anybody visiting the area can stay here,” said Rajeev Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator (PCCF) Forest.

The room tariff at these 75 rest houses will have dynamically changing rates depending on factors like location, availability and occupancy. “The move to hand over the rest houses to ecotourism societies will obviously help enhance revenue to the government,” he said.

Apart from the fact that the handing over of rest houses to ecotourism societies will bring in the much-needed revenue, the move will help tourists get decent accommodation at some of the most inaccessible and remote areas which do not have private or government hotels.

In a bid to give a fillip to ecotourism, the Forest Department has prepared a master plan, identifying 400 sites to be run through eco societies, across the state. It is after an exhaustive exercise that the Eco Tourism Master Plan has been readied. To begin with, the department has zeroed down on 93 sites, which will be developed and promoted as the main sites for adventure ecotourism activities.

Some of the national parks like the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP) in Kullu and wildlife sanctuaries are major tourist attractions. There has been a steady increase in the number of arrivals here and the need to enhance the facilities here is being felt.

Restrictions by the Centre on not allowing non forest activities in the forest area had proved to be a major hindrance for allowing tourism related activities within these forests. Although the eco-tourism sites can be run only in tented or temporary structures, with no permanent construction with the Centre being keen on adherence to its directive, the lease for the earlier allotted five eco-tourism sites has still not been renewed.

