To have lion’s share in power, elect Kamlesh from Dehra: Agnihotri

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 3

After the Dehra byelection result is declared, all residents of the constituency will become VIPs and people from other areas will come to them for getting their works done, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri while addressing a rally in favour of Chief Minister’s wife Kamlesh Thakur, who is the Congress candidate.

Agnihotri, who addressed various rallies in Dehra, said that the residents of the constituency had got a chance to have a lion’s share in power by voting for the Chief Minister’s wife. “The constituency has got a chance to get its problems addressed, which have been pending since long, by electing Kamlesh Thakur,” he added. He urged the women of the constituency to vote for Kamlesh.

Agnihotri said that the Congress government had shown political resolve to take big decisions. As the Congress had promised before the 2022 Assembly elections, the government, despite financial restraints, had restored the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state, benefiting 90,000 employees who were covered under the new pension scheme (NPS). The government was also going to provide Rs 1,500 per month pension to all eligible women in the state after the three byelections, he added.

He said, “The Dehra byelection is not for forming a government in the state. The Congress already has the majority in the House and the state government is stable. However, this election is very important for the Dehra constituency. People, who are saying that they were able to get works done, have already resigned. You should elect one who can get works done.”

Agnihotri alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to bring down the Congress government in the state. Hoshiyar Singh also became part of the conspiracy with an ambition to become a minister in the BJP government, if it was ever formed, but the conspiracy failed. BJP workers were accusing former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of making a blunder by inducting and fielding Hoshiyar Singh, he added.

He said Kamlesh Thakur was responsible for the success of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in politics. “Kamlesh is connected with grass-roots level people in Dehra. Now, it is your chance to elect her and get all your problems resolved. Some people have a problem with the Chief Minister’s wife contesting the byelection but the residents of Dehra will be lucky if they have Kamlesh Thakur as their MLA,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

