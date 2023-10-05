To make up for study hour loss, schools to conduct extra classes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 4

Government schools have been directed to conduct extra classes to make up for the loss of study hours during the monsoon season this year. Most of the schools, especially winter-closing schools, remained shut for several days due to inclement weather and damaged roads.

REMEDIAL classes to begin immediately When two or more holidays fall together, teachers may take classes on one of the holidays. Extra classes would start with immediate effect and would continue till the loss of study hours was compensated for. — Ghanshyam Chand, Director, Elementary Education

The Director, Higher Education, in an order issued today directed all deputy directors to issue necessary directions to the principals/ headmasters of government higher senior secondary schools and government senior secondary schools to take extra/remedial classes to cover the syllabus well in time.

The Director, Higher Education, asked the principals to follow the instructions “in letter and in spirit”. He directed the principals/headmasters to share the time tables and the schedules of such extra classes with the Deputy Director, Higher Education, concerned as well as with his office.

Ghanshyam Chand, Director, Elementary Education, in an order issued asked the schools to conduct one-hour extra classes to make up for the loss of study hours. The schools were also directed to conduct extra classes on a holiday when two or more holidays fall together. “When two or more holidays fall together, teachers may take classes on one of the holidays,” said Ghanshyam.

He said that extra classes would start with immediate effect and would continue till the loss of study hours was compensated for.

Several school buildings were severely damaged during the monsoon, including 50 that suffered total damage. The classes at these schools are being conducted mostly in private buildings. “We are looking into the matter. Cost estimates and land where new buildings will be constructed are being finalised,” said the Director, Elementary Education.

