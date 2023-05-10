To prevent forest fires, govt mulls making biofuel from pine needles

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

The state government is exploring the possibility of producing compressed bio gas (CBG) from pine needles, which in turn will help prevent forest fires.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said, “The Oil India Limited has assured all support in developing renewable energy, promoting research and development and creating a sustainable and resilient energy system. The MoU signed between the two entities is a significant step towards making Himachal the first green energy state by March 2026.”

The state government had recently signed an MoU with OIL to start a pilot project for the conversion of pine needles into biofuel. With pine needles being highly inflammable, their removal for conversion into the CBG will help reduce forest fires, which cause huge damage to flora and fauna every summer.

Sukhu said, “The CBG has the potential to replace CNG in automotive, industrial and commercial sectors. The abundance of pine needles makes it a promising source of energy for the state.”