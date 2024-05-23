To promote Ek Bharat, students try their hand at Malayali dishes

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 22

Under the Centre-sponsored ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, the Prayas Club of Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur Ghat, in the Jawali subdivision of Kangra district organised a food exhibition on the school premises on Wednesday.

The club, which includes students from classes 6 to 12, has been organising such programmes since the beginning of the new academic session with an objective to learn about the culture and food of other states.

In the exhibition, club members presented dishes popular in both Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Popular Malayali dishes presented included Sambar, Dosa, Idli, Upma, Rasam, Dahi Bhalla, Coconut Chutney, Pani Puri and banana chips.

The dishes of the state included Bhaturu, Babru, Rice, Sepu Badi, Telia Mah Veth (Patrodu), Dahi Bhalla and Lasuda. The schoolchildren cooked some dishes at their homes and others at the school under the guidance of their teachers.

On this occasion, students also showcased cultural performances like Natti and Bharatanatyam.

School principal Subhash Chandra was chief guest at the event.

The principal said students took keen interest in participating in such events.

Last month, an essay competition was organised on the culture, social heritage, topography and politics of Kerala, he added, stating that at the end of this academic session, a group of students would visit the state under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme.

