To promote local talent, no troupes from other states allowed in Pipal Jatra this year

Kullu, April 26

No star performer and artistes from other states will perform this year in the cultural evenings during the upcoming Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, to be held here from April 28 to 30.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Kullu Municipal Council (MC) Executive Officer (EO) Anubhav Sharma said, “It was decided at the meeting of the House that only artistes from within the state would perform during the festival. This was done to promote the local artistes.”

In the past, star performers and cultural troupes from other states were also invited during the festivities. Famous playback singers and comedians used to entertain the audience and even cultural troupes from other countries performed at the historic Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra during the cultural evenings. However, the model code of conduct being in force this year has also caused a reduction in the enthusiasm of the screening committee and the MC’s keenness to maintain the grandeur of the festival.

The EO said: “Eighteen contestants had been shortlisted for the Spring Queen beauty pageant. The winner of the pageant will be given Rs 35,000, first runner-up Rs 25,000 and the second runner-up Rs 15,000, besides the crowns.” Auditions for the pageant were held on Wednesday and a grooming session was held at the Kala Kendra today.

The official said, “This time, a revenue of around Rs 85 lakh had been generated by the sale of plots compared to Rs 65 lakh collected last year, while some of the plots are still available.” Two domes had been auctioned for around Rs 18 lakh each, while the committee had earned Rs 14 lakh from each dome last year. The trade fair will be allowed till May 12.”

Handlooms, handicrafts, readymade garments, shoes, utensils, crockery and other items would be available at the stalls set up for the trade fair. Stalls of traditional delicious dishes are also put up on a large scale in the fair, providing a financial boost to the area residents. Traders from HP and other states have set up temporary stalls at the Dhalpur ground, as is done during the world famous Kullu Dasehra festival, which also is a source of considerable income for the MC.

