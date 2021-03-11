To promote tourism, 'Rally of Chamba' from June 16-19

Tribune News Service

Chamba, May 27

In order to bring the unexplored places of Chamba district on the world tourism map, a four-day ‘Rally of Chamba’ will be organised from June 16-19 under the “Chalo-Chamba campaign” on Chamba-Saach Pass-Killar.

Presiding over a special meeting to review the plan prepared for the rally here today, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said various government departments, in association with Brown Bear Motor Sports Society, were making the necessary arrangements for the rally.

The rally would pass through high altitudes, including the Saach mountain pass via Tissa-Bairagarh-Kalavan-Satrundi from the Chamba district headquarters, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Besides, various routes from Parel-Chilbangla to Dalhousie and Sirhkund, Devikothi temple area, Kalavan, Saach Pass, Bagotu, Pregran, Tilmil Pani and Sural Bhatori had also been identified to be covered by the rally, the Deputy Commissioner added.