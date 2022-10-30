To step up canvassing, Priyanka to address rally in Mandi tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 29

To step up campaigning for Congress candidates, party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at the Paddal Ground in the district on Monday.

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said Priyanka would arrive here around 11 am on Monday to address a public meeting in favour of Congress candidates. A huge gathering was expected at the rally.

THAKUR HAS PUT STATE UNDER DEBT CM Jai Ram Thakur has put the state under heavy debt due to the mismanagement of finances. He couldn’t bring any big development project to the state. —Kaul Singh, senior Cong leader

Kaul Singh targeted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and said, “The government has completely failed to ensure development in the state. Thakur has put the state under a heavy debt due to mismanagement of finances. He couldn’t bring any big development project to the state. The proposed airport at Mandi, the Chief Minister’s dream project, could not see the light of the day.”

He said, “It was for the first time that police personnel held a protest against the government in front of the CM’s Shimla residence. Employees have been demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme, but the government used water cannons and canecharged them. The government had promised to resolve the issues of outsourced employees but did nothing.”

Kaul Singh said, “Corruption was high during the BJP government in the state, whether it was a health scam during the Covid period or the paper scam for government jobs. Thakur has proved to be the CM of Seraj only, as he focused just on the development of his own home Assembly segment and Dharampur, the home Assembly segment of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in Mandi.”