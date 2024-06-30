To woo Dehra voters, Anurag lists Modi govt’s achievements in 10 yrs

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 29

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur today campaigned for BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh in the Behan, Paissa, Naushehra and Muhal areas of the Dehra Assembly constituency and sought votes for him. He thanked the voters of Dehra for supporting him to become MP from Hamirpur for the fifth consecutive time.

Anurag expressed gratitude to the people of the constituency for having reposed faith in the BJP for the third term at the Centre. He said that the Narendra Modi government in its second tenure sanctioned three crore additional houses, including 19,600 houses for the state.

He took credit for 10 crore free of cost gas connections sanctioned in the past 10 years. He talked about the Ayushman Bharat and Himcare medical assistance schemes of the Central Government and the previous BJP government in the state which enabled the needy to get free medical treatment to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

To Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s assertion that he belongs to Dehra, Anurag said that he had never disclosed this fact before. He asked the Chief Minister to tell the public about his contributions to the region in the past 17 months of his government.

The Hamirpur MP said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had extended full support to Hoshiyar Singh, who was then an Independent MLA. He added that the work on the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus at Dehra and the zoological park at Bankhandi had started due to his efforts. He mentioned the funds sanctioned for the construction of roads in Dehra and appealed to the electorate to vote for the BJP for the development of the region.

